Sunday Mail Reporter

FORMER Dynamos captain, Ocean Mushure, has extended his contract with Lusaka Dynamos of Zambia by another two years.

Mushure joined the Lusaka side in January 2018 on an initial two-year contract and has now been given a fresh deal after an impressive showing in the Zambian Super League.

The 35-year-old left-back helped Lusaka Dynamos to a ninth-place finish in the 2019-2020 MTN/FAZ Super League which ended prematurely in August.

“I am happy and thankful at the same time. Being given a new deal shows that the club believes in my capabilities,” Mushure told Sunday Mail Online.

Mushure’s Lusaka Dynamos are set for a pre-season tour of Tanzania mid this month.

The roving left-back has brought a lot of experience at Lusaka Dynamos, having featured in that all-conquering Dynamos side that won four straight league titles under Kalisto Pasuwa between 2011 and 2014.

