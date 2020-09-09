Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Talented music producer, Levels will be celebrating his 31st birthday tonight with a virtual show that will feature Enzo Ishall, Boss Pumacol, Master H, Bazooka, Ndunge Yut, Ras Caleb, Poptain, DJs Fantan, Ribhe, Flevah, Etherton, Abisha, 2Bad and Towers.

Hosted by Butterphly and Moana, the celebrations taking place on the Nash TV Facebook page are expected to light up the social media networking site as Levels will be celebrated by artistes whom he nurtured.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s celebrations, Levels who is well known in the Zimdancehall genre for his outstanding music productions said: “This is a night to remember for all my fans and the online audiences as I’ll be celebrating my life which is precious because of the support they’ve been giving me.”

