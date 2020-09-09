Tendai Chara

LONG-DISTANCE bus operators are engaging Government to be allowed to resume inter-city operations.

With schools re-opening on September 14 and September 18 for Cambridge and Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) exam classes respectively, the operators believe they can ably assist in transporting learners to their schools.

Inter-city travel remains banned, and Government intends to use mass public transport operator Zupco to ferry both teachers and learners.

Regis Munhenzva, the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association, said they recently engaged Government with the request.

“We had a meeting with the relevant authorities where we tabled our proposals. Government is yet to respond. With the resumption of exam lessons, we feel that we can play an important role in easing transport shortages,” Munhenzva said.

“Most of our buses are not on the road but we still have to take care of our workers. In my case, I only have two out of five buses which are contracted to Zupco. The money that I am getting will not be able to pay the salaries of the other drivers that are not on the road,” he said.

However, Government has been exhorting private transport operators to join the Zupco franchise.

