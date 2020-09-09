By Wallace Ruzvidzo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has warned members of the public not to fall prey to human trafficking ploys, following false reports that top international hotel company Marriot International Hotels and Resorts was recruiting medical personnel from Zimbabwe to migrate to Canada.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ministry said it has since established that Marriot has never been involved in the recruitment of medical staff.

The Ministry said the culprits behind the scheme are suspected human traffickers disguised as job recruitment officers whose advertisements are spread on social media platforms, particularly Whatsapp.

In a statement, the Ministry spokesperson, Ms Constance Chemwayi, said people were being prejudiced of their hard-earned money.

“Members of the public are warned that these criminal syndicates are demanding four hundred United States Dollars (US$400) as documentation and visa processing fee. Individuals who respond to the advertisements usually receive job offers without any interviews two (2) hours after making payment.

“This is done through social media platforms including Whatsapp,” she said.

The Ministry encouraged citizens to verify the authenticity of such job offers with its offices.

“The Ministry is, therefore, urging members of the public to be alert to human trafficking activities disguised as job recruitments. Members of the public are encouraged to check with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and our Embassies abroad to verify the authenticity of any such suspicious job offers.”

Like this: Like Loading...