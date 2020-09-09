Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

DOMESTIC flights will resume tomorrow while international flights will be back in the skies from 1 October, with travellers expected to produce a PCR Covid-19 clearance certificate two days from the date of departure, Cabinet has resolved.

Domestic and air travel had been suspended in Zimbabwe since March as part of regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said last night after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting that domestic flights will take to the air tomorrow, with international flights set to resume at the beginning of next month.

“Cabinet approved the opening up of the country’s skies to both domestic and international flights effective 10th September and 1st October, 2020, respectively. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been put in place for the reopening of international and some domestic airports.

“The National Guidelines for Aviation Safety and Security have been developed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to ensure the safety of both the travellers and airport staff,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Passengers would be expected to adhere Wealth Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on safety, with clearance certificates from recognised facilities a strict requirement before travel, Minister Mutsvangwa noted.

“These are additional to temperature testing, social distancing, sanitization, and mandatory wearing of masks. All travellers will be required to have a PCR Covid-19 Clearance Certificate issued by a recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure, in line with WHO guidelines,” she said.

