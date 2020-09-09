Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has, with immediate effect, banned mining on mining on riverbeds and national parks, with stiff penalties for miners that do not comply with environmental provisions.

The ban came after a report to Cabinet by Ministers of Mines and Mining Development and Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry on the status of riverbed mining/drenching and the resultant environmental challenges.

Announcing the new policy position, after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said only the Save and Angwa rivers would be exempt from the new regulations.

“All riverbed alluvial and riverbed mining on rivers is banned with immediate effect, except on the Save and Angwa rivers where desiltation will be allowed under very strict condition…Mining on areas held by National Parks is banned with immediate effect. Steps are being undertaken to immediately cancel all mining title held in National Parks,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Stiff penalties would be accrued by those that did not follow guidelines, Minister Mutsvangwa said.

“All those holding mining concessions will be given a grace period to be announced to obtain Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and State of Works Plan acceptance by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

“It was noted that the granting of a Mining Concessions through mining claims and on special grant is not a license for resumption of mining. All holders of mining title are required to obtain approval of EIA and acceptance of Site Plan Works by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development. This position will be strictly reinforced by the two Ministries responsible for Mines and Environment,” she said.

