Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

AFTER earlier on indicating that it might turn this year’s edition of the arts fete into an exclusively online event, Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo has scrapped its 2020 edition altogether, with only its festive season mini-programme, Intwasa Extra, set to go ahead should Covid-19 restrictions be eased.

Organisers of Bulawayo’s premier arts festival had earlier indicated that they were open to hosting the arts extravaganza in December, a time when they thought Covid-19 restrictions would have been relaxed.

However, in a statement issued yesterday, festival director Raisedon Baya said they had decided to push the main event to next year.

Like this: Like Loading...