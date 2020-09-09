Munashe Muchero Herald Correspondent

Police will impound vehicles without registration plates, some of which are being used to commit crimes.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, yesterday said: “Any vehicle seen on the road without displaying number plates will be impounded by police on roadblocks and check points.

“In this regard, all vehicle owners who are displaying temporary number plates for 2019 and backwards are implored to visit the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) offices and acquire permanent number plates with immediate effect.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said CVR had enough permanent plates and they cost US$80.

