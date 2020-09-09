Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has lifted the ban on domestic and international air travel and prohibited mining activities at the country’s national parks.

Concessions to extract minerals at wildlife sanctuaries are set be cancelled.

The country’s aviation sector has come up with Covid-19 prevention measures, as the country continues to cautiously reopen the economy.

Domestic and foreign travel was banned on March 30 as Government imposed measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and at that time most of the Covid-19 cases were imported.

Domestic flights will resume on Thursday while international ones will commence at the beginning of next month.

In a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said strict Covid-19 measures will be adhered to in opening up the aviation sector.

“Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been put in place for the reopening of international and some domestic airports. The National Guidelines for Aviation Safety and Security have been developed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) to ensure the safety of both the travellers and airport staff. These are additional to temperature testing, social distancing, sanitisation, and mandatory wearing of masks. All travellers will be required to have a PCR Covid-19 Clearance Certificate issued by a recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure, in line with World Health Organisation guidelines,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Cabinet banned mining activities at the national parks while steps are being undertaken to immediately cancel all mining titles held in national parks.

There have been concerns over mining concessions being granted to Chinese companies at the Hwange National Park.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet banned riverbed alluvial mining and riverbed mining as Government works on introducing orderly mining activities, which require miners to obtain environmental impact assessment (EIA) and state of works plans before commencing extraction activities.

Heavy penalties, she said, would be imposed on those who fail to adhere to laid down regulations.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet observed that job creation has increased by 20 percent since 2017, despite economic challenges and natural disasters. – @nqotshili.

