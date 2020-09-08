Sports Reporter

DURING the Covid-19-induced lockdown, Zimbabwe’s junior motocross champion rider, Daiyaan “Dee” Manuel, had no access to Donnybrook to ride his bike.

And, this forced his marketing manager to improvise.

Permission was granted by Andrew Sikala of St John’s College, to utilise the college for the video shoot to help him back on his motocross motorbike.

The bike is co-sponsored by Dunlop and Taita Trading.

“After a few on-site meetings with the estate manager and his deputy, along with the head of security, (to ensure that the various gates would be open, as well as the college hall), Mr Sikala suggested that we plan the shoot for a Sunday, which suited everyone involved,’’ said his mother Yasmin.

“It was an absolute pleasure for our marketing manager to shoot at St John’s College, as he is not only an Old Johannian, but is also a founder member.

“Daiyaan, as you can imagine, was very excited to ride around the college, which is where he goes to school.

“We at Taita Trading, along with SRSA, are very happy to have managed to make his wish of riding around the college, on his motorbike, a reality.

“We all wore our face masks, and entered through the Covid-19 spray booth, as per the St John’s Educational Trust guidelines.

“We will be posting our Behind The Scenes video, with not only some great out-takes, but footage of us adhering to the Covid-19 spray booth recommendation, along with a few other happy moments.

“A massive thank-you to both Daiyaan and his grandfather, Roy, for making themselves available for both the St John’s College shoot as well as the Donnybrook shoot.”

Yasmin also thanked the people who were behind the scenes, including Andrew Holme (drone operator) and Connor Bell (GoPro Hero6 cameraman at Donnybrook).

Racing is not taking place at Donnybrook as motorsport events are yet to be given the greenlight, by the Sports Commission, to resume their activities.

