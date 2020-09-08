Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially launch the Africa Factbook in Harare today.

In July, the President endorsed the production of the Africa Factbook, which captures the liberation struggle story, its trials, tribulations and triumphs.

African Union chair and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has also endorsed the book and will be represented at the launch by South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete.

The Institute of African Knowledge chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi was upbeat ahead of the launch.

“The Africa Factbook is Africa’s first ever publication which has the African story from an African perspective. This is Africa’s first ever coordinated response to more than 500 years of a disinformation and misinformation campaign against Africa by the global media empires,” he said.

President Mnangagwa is also expected to launch the Mobile Museum of African Liberation, a precursor to the Museum of African Liberation set to be established in Zimbabwe.

It is endowed with high-tech equipment where the visitors can interact with the history of Africa and the victory against colonialism and imperialism.

The Africa Factbook was compiled by the Institute of African Knowledge and is meant to become a regional educational tool that enhances knowledge and the pride of African people.

The book was put up together in line with the African Union’s Pan African Vision Agenda 2063 and Aspiration Five which seeks to enhance the strong cultural identity, common heritage, values and ethics of Africa.

The Africa Factbook was conceived after the African Union Commission, which was then chaired by Dr Nkosazana Zuma, recommended that Zimbabwe leads the way in coming up with such a book after she had been impressed by the country’s celebrated African Book of Records.

The AU, after sending a delegation to assess the capacity of Zimbabwe to produce the book, declared and adopted the Africa Factbook as a reference educational tool for African nations.

The book is also supported by the Office of the President and Cabinet, Research Council of Zimbabwe, six ministries, the private sector and regional and international organisations.

