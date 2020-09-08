Health minister Zweli Mkhize reported 82 more Covid-19 related deaths in an update on the pandemic on Tuesday evening.

“As of today, a cumulative total of 640,441 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 1,079 new cases identified,” he said in a statement.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,086 in South Africa.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,821,162 with 12,213 new tests conducted since the last report,” added Mkhize.

Covid-19 related deaths have resurged in some parts of the world.

India recorded its highest daily deaths from the virus in more than a month on Tuesday, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

The country’s health ministry said 1,133 people had died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72, 775.

India surpassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases outside the US.

TimesLIVE

