Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A 46-year-old Chitungwiza man who allegedly defrauded an unsuspecting home-seeker of US$32 000 by using fake identity cards to sell a Mandara stand which did not belong to him was today denied bail.

Emmerson Chigonyati and his accomplice Enoss Gwangwadza (23) who was freed on $5000 bail are facing fraud charges. Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko denied bail to Chigonyati on the grounds that he was the mastermind of the plan to defraud the complainant.

She said Chigonyati was the one who dealt directly with the complainant in all the transactions. Mrs Mateko advised Chigonyati to apply bail at the High Court.

The State was opposing bail saying the accused persons were a flight risk and likely to abscond. Detectives are also investigating Chigonyati on other stands fraud cases linked to him that happened in 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...