The Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) has appointed Engineer Enkelbert Makaure as its acting chief executive officer.

Eng Makaure takes over from Dr Anxious Masuka who is now the Minister of Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement.

Before his current appointment, Eng Makaure was head of works and estate services at ZAS.

Eng Makaure is experienced enough to be worthy the appointed, according to ZAS, in its latest monthly newsletter.

ZAS president Mr Ngoni Kudenga said Engineer Makaure’s experience in the field would stand him in good stead.

“Eng Makaure, BSc Hon Civil Engineering, has vast experience in civil engineering and has worked in ountries that include Zambia, Mozambique and Angola. He joined the Society in 2017, as Head- Works and Estate Services, responsible for the maintenance of the Business Hub and infrastructure development.

“He has been assisting the chief executive officer to plan and coordinate the future growth and upgrade of the Hub buildings through efficient and effective development control. We wish him all the best in this well-deserved appointment,” said Mr Kudenga.

Mr Kudenga also took the opportunity to wish Dr Masuka well in his new role as Minister and said ZAS shall continue to work closely with its parent ministry in facilitating agricultural development in the country.

The ZAS president heaped praise on the former CEO, saying he led the organisation with excellence.

