Sports Reporter

JUDO Association of Zimbabwe national coach Simba Mashayi believes the support they got from the international federation for their grassroots initiative in schools will go a long way in complementing their efforts.

The judo in schools programme is aimed at spreading the sport throughout the country.

And introducing the sport to at least one school in each province.

The initiative got a major boost after the national association got 500 judo suits from the International Judo Federation.

Mashayi said with such support efforts that were being made to spread the sport to different provinces will produce the intended results.

“JAZ has gotten an opportunity and a chance to be assisted with the IJF to help in the schools programmes. All along we were having problems with spreading judo nationwide but with this programme we will reach every corner.

“As a coach my job is now exciting because we will be starting with an athlete at a very early age in large numbers grooming them to be masters in their sport through having many competitions.

“Also judo being covered in all the 10 provinces will keep the athletes focused and having the zeal to be the best athletes nationally and internationally.

“We also thank the government for their support in adding our programme to the new curriculum thus making it more effective,” said Mashayi.

Mashayi being the national coach has taken the leading role for the initiative, assisting junior coaches with the programmes to implement and visiting the schools that have so far been engaged.

“So far we have managed to reach just a few number of schools…We have Borrowdale Primary School, Kundai Primary School in Glen Norah, Mabvuku Primary and Hellenic Primary School in Harare as from ECD A to Grade Seven.

“The young athletes are so interested to join the programme and a lot have joined. As I am seeing we probably have a shortage of coaches since we need to cover all provinces.

“So far we have 12 coaches we are currently working with and as soon as lockdown is over we will start having coaches’ courses to train more coaches,” Mashayi said.

The international federation also facilitates for international volunteer coaches to assist.

