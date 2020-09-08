Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

POLICE will impound vehicles that are displaying temporary vehicle number plates for 2019 and backwards.

In a statement this morning, the ZRP urged motorists to buy permanent number plates from the Central Vehicle Registry.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that checks with Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) have revealed that they have some stocks of permanent vehicle registration plates. In this regard all vehicle owners who are displaying temporary plates for 2019 backwards are implored to visit CVR and acquire the permanent plates with immediate effects.

‘Any vehicles seen on the road without displaying number plates will therefore be impounded by police officers on roadblocks and checkpoints.

The CVR has advised the police that the permit plates are costing US$80. Motorists are urged to be exemplary on the road and ensure they drive vehicles which are legally registered for the effective maintenance of law and order in the country,” National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

