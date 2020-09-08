Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo has launched a new online programme called Meet the Yesteryear Players.

Zisca Bulawayo committee member Joseph Nkomazana said the programme was one of many the association is organising in an endeavour to empower and equip local coaches.

He said the association is committed to ensuring that the province produces good quality coaches.

The programme will see the association inviting former players to their platform to talk about changes in the beautiful game from their time to now.

“The idea behind the programme is to bring our living legends closer to our soccer association and work together with them so they also give their experiences to young up-and-coming coaches. We need them to share their experiences during the time they were playing. We believe this will go a long way in helping aspiring and seasoned coaches in our association,” said Nkomazana.

Zisca Bulawayo is headed by Bongani Mafu and deputised by Philani Mabhena, while Morris Mukwiti is the secretary. Kudzayi Mhandire in the treasurer, with Khona Tshabangu and Nkomazana completing the executive as committee members.

