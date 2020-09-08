Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence to the family of slain Zimbabwe National Army member Lance Corporal Lorance Mupanganyama who died in a fatal shooting in Chivhu on Saturday.

“It was with a deep sense of shock and great sadness that I learnt about the Chivhu incident on Saturday afternoon, 5 September, which claimed the life of one serving member of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lance Corporal Lorance Mupanganyama, and left the second member, Corporal Peter Zvirevo, with serious injuries,” he said in a statement.

“This cowardly and senseless attack by an assailant on the two soldiers who were enforcing lockdown measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the deadly Coronavirus 2019 at the Police Base near the Chivhu Chicken Inn, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all peace-loving Zimbabweans.”

President Mnangagwa said the Government will not tolerate anyone who attacks, harms or kills and member of the security establishments, let alone disarming and unlawfully taking arms of war in their possession, saying any breach of this nature will attract severe punishment.

He commended members of the public who rendered assistance to the injured soldiers.

“The role played by members of the public at the Chivhu crime scene when they rendered help to the injured soldiers and took them to the nearest health facility, is highly commendable and exemplary. Their actions were a show of great compassion and high respect for the work our soldiers do to ensure national security and a demonstration of the spirit of Ubuntu that has come to charactarise our great nation,” he said.

He added:

“On behalf of Government, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and on my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Lance Corporal Mupanganyama on his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace.

In the same breath, I wish speedy recovery to Corporal Peter Zvirevo who sustained injuries during the attack and to Corporal Stanalious Chiunye, who was shot at yesterday in the course of apprehending the suspected assailants. Our hearts and prayers are with all the affected families,” he added.

It is reported that two assailants stormed a police base in Chivhu and attacked soldiers who were enforcing Covid-19 guidelines resulting in one army personnel being killed with another being injured during the process and is currently admitted in hospital.

A swift response from a combined force of the country’s military and law enforcement agents resulted in the assailants, who were armed with AK47 rifles being shot dead as they tried to evade arrest on Sunday.

@NyembeziMu

