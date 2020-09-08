Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party has resolved that District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) be established in the eight provinces that had previously abolished them.

In a circular, the party said the Politburo meeting resolved that DCC structures must be established in Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Midlands provinces.

“Please note that the procedures for the exercise would be as follows. The Provincial Executive Council will be assigned to collect CVs from all the interested candidates who should indicate the position they would want to contest. The security department will conduct all the vetting and submit the final list to the Commissariat,” the party said.

DCCs were disbanded several years ago following reports of divisions and tension that was being caused in the provinces by some powerful members

