ZIMBABWE has recorded two new Covid-19 related deaths and 182 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7 298 in the last 24-hour cycle.

The total number of deaths, which were recorded in Bulawayo now stands at 210 while the national recovery rate stands at 85 percent.

A total of 416 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 44 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 163 of the new cases are local cases while 18 are returnees from South Africa and South Sudan. Harare accounted for 135 cases, Bulawayo recorded four cases, Mashonaland Central had 17 cases while Mashonaland East recorded seven cases with Manicaland having one case. Matabeleland South recorded 18 cases.

“As of September 7, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 7 298 confirmed cases, 5 455 recoveries and 210 deaths. The deaths were recorded from Bulawayo and 163 are local cases and 18 are returnees from South Africa and South Sudan,” reads the statement.

“Eighty-two new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 75 percent and active case go up to 1 633 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 1 301 cases and 41 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 750 cases and seven deaths, while Matabeleland North has 119 cases and three deaths

