SERENA Williams refused to entertain questions about Novak Djokovic’s US Open default, but did question French Open organiser’s decision to allow fans to attend Roland Garros.

Williams booked her spot in the quarter-finals of her home Grand Slam on Monday after an entertaining tussle with Greek No. 1 Maria Sakkari in which she won her 100th match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A day earlier, fellow tennis legend Djokovic was eliminated in the most remarkable of circumstances.

After falling a break down at the end of the first set, he hit a ball in frustration, which arrowed into a line judge’s throat and he saw his 26-match winning streak snapped in extraordinary fashion.

He left the stadium without fulfilling his post-match media duties and released a contrite statement later that evening.

Williams, who is no stranger to controversy on Ashe, decided against giving her input on the situation: “I’m not going to touch that,” she said. “I’m going to leave that to you guys. I’m just not touching it.”

She was, however, more willing to discuss the French Open, which will begin a matter of weeks after the conclusion of the hard court Grand Slam in New York.

Roland Garros organisers announced conditions for the tournament on Monday, with 11 500 fans allowed on site every day.

However, while supporters are permitted, there are greater restrictions on players than at Flushing Meadows, with players not given the option to stay in private accommodation.

Instead, they will be forced to stay in one of two hotels proposed by tournament organisers.

And Williams expressed her confusion at supporters being allowed to enter the tournament site while she is unable to stay at her apartment in the French capital.

“I was hoping to stay at my apartment in Paris, but, you know, I’m just taking it a day at a time,” said Williams.

“I feel the French, they are doing the best that they can. You know, it’s hard. Every organisation, every country is trying to do the best that they can in this pandemic, so I can’t point fingers and tell them what to do, because I’m not running the tournament.”

She added: “If there are fans, then we should be able to stay elsewhere, then. Yeah, that’s interesting, because there is no private housing but there’s fans.

“But I kind of knew that. It’s just for me I’m super conservative because I do have some serious health issues, so I try to stay away from public places, because I have been in a really bad position in the hospital a few times.

“So I don’t want to end up in that position again, so I don’t know. I’ll just do my best to continue to keep – for me, I try to keep a 12-foot distance instead of six.”

Asked if she was still committed to the clay-court Slam, she replied: “I’m honestly taking it one day at a time. I’m going to have to make the best decision for my health. You know, obviously maybe it will be good for me to talk to the organisers just to see how that works with the crowd and how we will be protected.

“So I think, you know, they have to make the best decision for them, and I have to do what’s best for me. But I think it should be okay. I mean, I have heard a lot from 50 percent crowd to, you know – so I don’t know what the number will be and how close they will be. I think there is a lot of factors that hopefully – hopefully they are thinking about, and I’m sure that they are, as this is a global pandemic.

“Yeah, it’s just – I still have some questions, but I’m really kind of, ironically, focused on New York but it’s kind of hard because, you know, these Grand Slams are so close to each other this year.”

Williams faces a fellow mother in the quarter-finals in New York, in what is one of the stories of the tournament.

Tsvetana Pironkova last competed at Wimbledon in 2017 before leaving the tour to give birth.

She decided to make a comeback to the tour and she has now reached a first hard-court Slam quarter-final in her first tournament upon her return after a dramatic win over France’s Alize Cornet.

“It’s absolutely unreal,” said Pironkova following her 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 win.

“I really can’t believe it, especially that I pulled through today because I was so exhausted. I really didn’t believe I had it in me, but I kept fighting and it paid off.”

While Williams would not give an answer on Djokovic’s default, Jamie Murray, who was eliminated from the men’s doubles on Monday with partner Neal Skupski, felt there was no choice, but to default the top seed from Serbia.

“It was the right call,” said the older Murray brother after the loss to his former doubles partner Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic.

“Obviously it was a really unfortunate incident, he didn’t mean to hit the line judge.

“But hit the ball in frustration and thankfully she is okay. It’s really bad luck and unfortunate how it happened.”

He and Skupski are yet to win a title since teaming up together, but Murray defended their record.

“It’s hard to win tournaments,” he added after the 6-2, 7-6 defeat.

“We have played a lot of the biggest tournaments, the Masters, the 500, against the top teams in the world.

“We had a five-month break like everyone else. We lost a lot of opportunities there. There are a lot of events left this year, we will continue to work hard and try to get a title.” – Metro.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...