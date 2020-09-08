Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu Gwanda Correspondent

POLICE have arrested 46 people for unlawful gathering while about 30 more fled after they held a party at a bar in Maphane area in Gwanda.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred last Friday evening at the Yellow Door Bar.

“I can confirm that we arrested 46 people for unlawful gathering at Yellow Door Bar in Maphane area. The people who comprise women and men totaling about 80 were gathered for a party at the bar. Police officers that were conducting patrols arrived at the scene and some of the patrons fled by jumping over a precast wall and 46 were arrested.

“36 of those who were arrested have since paid a $500 fine each while the other 10 have been issued with notices to appear in court,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of public to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as by breaking the law they were endangering their lives and those of innocent community members.

He urged community members to report culprits that were violating the regulations.

“We continue to urge people to adhere to Covid-19 regulations. People should understand that by breaking these regulations they will be putting the lives of innocent community members at risk. This is an important issue that shouldn’t be taken lightly as it involves the lives of people. If people come across culprits that are violating Covid-19 regulations they shouldn’t hesitate to report them,” he said.

