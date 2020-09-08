Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday Life Correspondent

BEING holed up in the country due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic after having a stint as a pastry chef in China, New Luveve’s own boy Kenneth “Chef Kenny” Fuyana has followed his passion for music by dropping his debut single.

Titled Indumiso Yezulu, the gospel track was dropped last Monday and was produced by Ngoma Ingoma band member Samuzik. Speaking on his journey in the kitchen, Kenny said he has been stuck in the country stalling him to pursue his dream job thereby leading him to utilise the ample free time to cook music.

“I’m a Pastry Chef currently working under Club Mediterranean, based in China at Club med Yabuli Ski Resort. In the past l have worked under Cresta Hotels in Zimbabwe as a senior pastry chef.

“Known as Chef Kenny in the tourism field l am a very enthusiastic chef full of passion in producing delectable desserts and pastries. I am inspired by Chefs Ryann Hammond, Bosco Govera, David Lupenga as well as the Master Chef Brian Ndlovu,” he said.

Chef Kenny has participated in a number of competitions on national and international level where in 2017 he was part of the Zimbabwean National team for Students that won the Skills Challenge and the Mystery Basket Cook Off in South Africa which was hosted by the Africa Chefs United under HAAPI respectively.

Turning to his musical career, Chef Kenny said as he is used infusing fine dining into traditional African Cuisine desserts, he has landed his voice to the gospel field.

“l’m currently in Zimbabwe having came back from China in March on a season break but l cant go back now because of the borders that are closed. As someone who has always wanted to do music ever since l was a child where l would sing in school choirs and church, during this lockdown l’ve managed to pursue my other passion where l have successfully recorded two singles with the debut one being released on Wednesday and coincided with my 30th birthday ,” said Chef Kenny.

He said he wrote the song which is a description of God’s character because of how he has been the light to his life which has seen him do well abroad in his other calling.

“Indumiso YeZulu is a praise song which talks everything that we need being found in God. Everlasting live that we need and all the Higher life we desire lt is found God. At times people use different routes and channels to have a successful life but it can only be found In God. ln the song l praise God for keeping us well even in such a time as this where the pandemic has taken a lot of lives and caused stagnancy in a lot of thing but God has kept us well to this very day,” he said.

Having a feel of the song, one is brought about continuity engagement with the Lion of the Tribe Judah to roar where the inspiration is identified from the book of Isaiah 35 verse 10 which reads, “and the ransomed of Jehovah shall return, and come with singing unto Zion; and everlasting joy shall be upon their heads: they shall obtain gladness and joy, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away.”

Chef Kenny said the second track will be released at a date yet to be announced next month.

@mthabisi_mthire.

