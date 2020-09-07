Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube weighed in with an assist for Zambian Obrey Chirwa on his league debut for Azam as they started their 2020/21 Tanzanian Premier League on a winning note with a 1-0 triumph over Tanzania Police at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Dube, whose assist was captured by Azam Television made a brilliant run on the left side before he crossed the ball into the box where former FC Platinum striker Chirwa headed in to put Azam ahead a minute before halftime. Azam managed to defend that one goal advantage the whole second half to claim the precious three points.

The former Bosso striker, who impressed in the pre-season where he scored his first goal in only his second appearance as a substitute for his new paymasters in a 1-0 triumph over Kinondoni Municipal Council FC in a friendly fixture, started the match together with fellow Zimbabweans, ex Highlanders player Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere, formerly with FC Platinum. Kangwa was the only Zimbabwean who played 90 minutes with Dube and Tigere both substituted in the second half.

Dube’s display must have excited the Azam fans and they will certainly be expecting more from the Warriors striker in the coming matches as they search for their first league title since 2014.

