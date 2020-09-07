Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SIKANDAR Raza’s team in the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders have reached the semifinals of the tournament where they will face off with the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

Guyana Amazon Warriors clash with the St Lucia Zouks in the other semifinal on Tuesday, with the winners of the two last four clashes to meet in the final on Thursday.

The Knight Riders topped the six-team standings with a brilliant record which saw them win all their 10 preliminary round fixtures to finish with 20 points. On Sunday, Raza, an off spin bowler picked up one wicket for six runs in three overs at a spectacular economy rate of two runs an over as the Knight Riders bowled out the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for 77 in 18.2 overs. The Zimbabwean all rounder was not required to bat as his team lost just one wicket on their way to winning by nine wickets with 51 balls to spare.

Raza, a batting all rounder has been used more as a bowler by the Knight Riders who are coached by former New Zealand skipper, Brendon McCullum. On most occasions, the Pakistan born Zimbabwe international has opened the bowling and has had little time to showcase his batting skills. The 34-year old has picked up six wickets, with his best figures being 3/15 in his team’s 59-run triumph over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Raza has only taken to the crease three times, with his best score being three not out against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

It is no doubt that it with his bowling that he has to be outstanding on Tuesday as the Knight Riders look to book a place in Thursday’s title decider. Since the CPL started in 2013, the Knight Riders have enjoyed more success than any other team, with three titles won and they will look for their fourth should they make it to the final.

