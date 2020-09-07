BY VENERANDA LANGA

WHEN her husband died in 2009, Emma Moyo says she had no other source of income, except the measly pension that she inherited during the hyperinflation period.

The pension was quickly wiped out.

Her only hope to adequately feed and support her three children of school going age was to embark on farming in her rural home in Wedza, in Mashonaland East. But she had a new hurdle, she did not possess land of her own.

“I didn’t even have information on how I can access land, but I was resolute that the only way I will be able to feed my children was to embark on farming and to sell some of the produce for cash. I had to look for land at resettlement areas,” narrated Moyo.

“It was difficult for me to get the land. So my only option was to ask other villagers if they could lend me some piece of land which was unutilised. I was lucky to be lent one hectare of land by a man who was unable to utilise it as he was working in Harare where he lived with his family,” she said.

Moyo said she successfully tilled the land producing good yields of maize for three consecutive years, which was enough to feed the family and sell some for cash.

“Unfortunately, when the owner of the land realised that I had good yields, he demanded his land back. There was no guarantee anyway that I would continue using his land,” Moyo said.

After failing to acquire her own piece of land, Moyo ended up relocating to Harare in 2015 where she looked for a menial job.

Like Moyo, several other women in Zimbabwe, widowed or divorced, are struggling to get land for lack of knowledge on the processes and legal issues pertaining to their customary land rights.

Women and Land Zimbabwe (WLZ) director Thandiwe Chidavarume said women constituted about 80% of the rural population, and depended on land for their survival and family nutrition.

She said about 70% of agricultural labour in Zimbabwe was provided by women. Yet ownership of land in the country was still political and gendered.

Another woman, Sarah Dube said her former husband paid lobola for her, but they were not married under community of property. She was later ditched for a younger woman in 2018 and as a result, lost the land where she farmed with the husband in Nyamandlovu in Matabeleland North.

“We farmed together, but I was forced to move out with nothing but my clothes,” Dube said.

Her story too is not strange as several other women in Zimbabwe are reportedly thrown out of their unregistered marriages, losing their land and livelihoods.

Chidavarume said WLZ was seized with such issues and were in the process of educating women on their land rights.

“During the fast track land resettlement programme when people were being registered for farms, husbands would not allow their wives who wanted land to stay in the bush with strange men during the land allocations,” Chidavarume said.

“As a result, many women were left out as beneficiaries. As ZWL we lobbied the Local Government minister to set aside a 20% land quota for women and this was granted. But we live in a patriarchal society.

“On paper it was granted but we did not reach the 20% quota. In A1 farms, only 18% of plots were allocated to women. In the bigger A2 plots, only 12% was allocated to women.”

She said women needed to be bold and know that they can be land owners and then narrated some of the experiences that WLZ observed during the land allocations.

“It is critical for women to know their land rights because when land was being allocated, some women brought their husbands’ identity cards and the land was registered in their husbands’ names instead of theirs.

“Some husbands also rejected land registered in the woman’s name, and for the sake of peace at home women ended up registering the land in the name of the husbands.”

Chidavarume said, to ensure that more women get land, the WLZ approached the late Lands and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri and asked him to guarantee that the land to be unveiled through the current land audit should also have several women as beneficiaries and Shiri had agreed.

“The Constitution refers to agricultural land as resettlement land, and it leaves out communal land and as a result women are losing land when property is shared. Customarily land is said to belong to a man and the family.

“However, we have legal instruments that protect women, for example, Statutory Instrument 53 of 2014 which gives equal share of property or land between husband and wife at divorce.

“In response to Dube’s case if a husband brings a second wife, the first wife must be consulted and they can refuse that the second wife gets land rights.”

Chidavarume encouraged women such as Moyo and Dube to approach WLZ to be assisted to get land.

During an Advancing Rights in Southern Africa (ARISA), United States Agency for International Development and Internews workshop for journalists on women customary land rights recently, legal expert Yolanda Chekera-Radu said any customary law which was inconsistent with the Constitution should fall away and, therefore, regulatory frameworks should address the challenges that women face in owning land.

United Nations Sustainable Development goals also emphasise eradicating poverty and gender equality issues.

Makanaka Makonese, a land rights legal expert with ARISA said if women had access to land, it improved their access to food and nutrition.

They can educate their children and it is critical for their economic security and that of their children.

Despite a progressive Constitution, Zimbabwe has been reported by the Human Rights Watch (HRW 2017 report) as a country where women property and land rights issues are not respected.

Another problem is lack of wills by husbands to protect their wives when they die. African men are still alien to the culture of writing wills.

The HRW said this exposed many widows to evictions from their homes and land, leaving them homeless, destitute and losing their livelihoods in the process.

“In 2013, Zimbabwe adopted a new Constitution that provides for equal rights for women, including for inheritance and property.

“In practice, however, existing laws only apply to widows in officially registered marriages. Estimates are that most marriages in Zimbabwe are conducted under customary law, and are not registered. So, in effect these laws afford no protection from property grabbing relatives,” the HRW said.

They said once in court, widows were at a disadvantage without an official record of their marriage, if it were a customary union, adding that, “the courts look to the in-laws — the very people who stand to gain — to confirm the marriage, putting widows at the mercy of their husbands’ family.”

As a result, Zimbabwe has about 40 million hectares of land which is mostly owned by males while women are struggling to own it.

