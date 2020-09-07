BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER FC Platinum striker Donald Ngoma is plotting a return to the Zvishavane-based champions FC Platinum following the collapse of his deal at Tanzania’s Azam FC.

Ngoma (30) left FC Platinum to join Tanzania’s Young Africans in 2015 before moving to Azam in 2017.

He was released by Azam in June and is looking for a team in the local topflight, with his preferred destination being FC Platinum.

“I am around, I am at home. I’m still around and not quitting football yet and I’m hoping to get a team when football starts and FC Platinum is the team that I would prefer to join; it’s my home, there is no other. I will see how it pans out when football starts,” Ngoma said.

FC Platinum start another Caf Champions League campaign in November. The Premier Soccer League was suspended in March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zifa has tentatively set mid-October for the start of the league pending government authorisation.

Ngoma parted ways with Azam FC in June when he was told to return for an assessment following the expiry of his contract. But the former FC Platinum striker would have none of that.

In his first year with Young Africans, he won the championship with the Tanzanian giants.

He scored 21 goals for the side in his two-year spell from 2015 to 2017.

He then moved to Azam until the expiry of his contract.

The former Warriors’ forward had a short stint at the defunct Monomotapa in 2011 and moved to Zvishavane the following year.

He scored 23 goals in 65 appearances during his stay at FC Platinum before he was grabbed by Young Africans.

During his stint with FC Platinum, he went for trials with Swedish side Örebro in 2014, but did not make the

grade.

