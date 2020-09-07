BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

URBAN grooves musician Trevor Dongo, who has had his fair share of ups and downs since he shot to fame in the late 2000s, has opened up on his 17-year music journey describing it as a long road which has paid off.

The Ndashamisika hitmaker told NewsDay Life & Style that his success in music could be attributed to God.

“I can’t really say there are major setbacks for I am a true believer and my things always work out through the Almighty God. Challenges come but my solution is prayer,” he said.

Dongo said he was happy that over the years, he had worked with different organisations in the areas of sexual reproductive health, HIV and Aids as well as the circumcision campaign.

“I have managed to collaborate with a few regional artistes, Shyman Shaizo from Zambia on my hit record African Girl, which also features Soul Jah Love. I did a remix to my single Ndinokuvimbisa featuring a Nigerian artiste named Frenzy,” he said.

Dongo has also played a number of ambassadorial roles for organisations including Barmlo Investments and Restless Development.

He has shared the stage with international acts including Davido, Akon, Jah Cure and Diamond Platnumz.

The musician, who grew up in Highfield, boasts five albums and won the Best R&B Male Artiste at the 2015 Zimbabwe Music Awards and was nominated three times at the Zimbabwe Music Awards in the Best RnB, Best Male Artiste and Best Collaboration categories.

In 2018, he was nominated in two categories — Best Outstanding Male and Best Album at the National Arts Merit Awards.

Dongo, who is currently riding high on his new single Zvatichazova, said he was working on the visuals of the song.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Dongo said he had been running a live lockdown show dubbed Thirsty Thursdays Live Lockdown Sessions with Trevor D on his official Facebook page.

“I have a strong team, my super producer Macdonald ‘MacDee’ Chidavaenzi and fellow multi-talented musician, Tembalami Praise, who is our production manager. The show is captivating. We have days that we call other artistes and we give them our platform to showcase their talents and also we have advertising space for businesspeople looking for such platforms to market and advertise their business,” he said.

Dongo, who owns a fashion line dubbed TD Clothing & Zvakakosha, said he was passionate about fashion.

