guest column:Peter Makwanya

To date, a lot has been written and published with regards to the vices associated with artisanal mining or small-scale mining. So many ills, insults, crimes and abuses have been witnessed and documented but artisanal mining remained what it is and what it is known for — leaving no winner or loser.

This vicious, gruelling and “dog eat dog” practice has refused to die neither have the participants chosen to listen nor demonstrate sanity.

As such, only one pillar of hope which has been the missing link in this unsustainable mining practice is the role of communication, designed to tame wayward behaviour and build characters which respect the importance of the environment, for future generations to benefit and inherit.

The era of name calling, physical and verbal abuses including loss of lives need to come to an end. Sustainable communication tools should be harnessed, heal the wounds and redefine communities as this struggle for survival continues.

It is common knowledge and a living truth that artisanal mining has left trails of environmental destruction, land degradation and use toxic and dangerous substances which are detrimental to human health and the environment. All these ills are in the public knowledge and domain.

While legal instruments have struggled to bring sanity to this practice, communication and its multiple tools are the missing link, the only possible tools to deal with this practice decisively.

The role of communication in sustainable mining practices has been relegated and overtaken by anarchy. By simply uttering or writing something, surely it cannot be said communication would have taken place, it’s essentially more than that.

Artisanal miners have been deprived and starved of inclusive and informed communication networks and tool-kits to enhance environmental conservation, land management practices — regeneration and rehabilitation.

Rules in the absence of participatory techniques are not sufficient to change human behaviour as the first thing that artisanal miners did was to do away with the rule book because it was designed in isolation.

Rules governing these mining operations are prescriptive rather than participatory. Due to the fact that artisanal miners live normal lives, but suddenly become wild and destructive when it comes to mining. It means they can behave well because first and foremost, they are human beings.

Terms like illegal mining activities are no longer hogging the limelight since the emergence of terms like artisanal or small-scale mining.

Changing the language alone without transforming behaviours and build characters will not lead to sustainable mining practices. While poverty is the main driver of artisanal mining, it doesn’t mean that miners lose their reasoning.

Collective communication and collaborative research will become handy in transforming artisanal mining operations. There is no doubt that the gold output from the informal mining sector adds to the national gold output, but the means do not justify the end.

These miners are not aware of how much they are worth to the mining sector and the country at large because no such information has been communicated to them.

While issues of national inheritance are fundamental, this crop of miners is not the last in the line of generations, for there are still many generations to come, hence, mining should not be done haphazardly.

Destroying lifelines like streams, rivers and other physical features of environmental and socio-cultural significance is tantamount to killing the goose that lays golden eggs.

During these times of COVID-19, issues of social distancing are being downplayed and essentially ignored, while unsustainable mining practices go on unabated.

To assist in this regard, large mining concerns and relevant government authorities should come up with knowledge and information materials like monthly magazines, or fortnightly newsletters detailing challenges and achievements of this sector. Documentation of this nature would add value to the artisanal miners and the public domain.

Relying on the mainstream media to take care of all matters to do with publicity may not be enough as the mainstream media is overwhelmed with its own agendas.

Availing significant airtime on the radio and television to inform the public on how mining practices are not designed to have negative impacts on the environment and livelihoods would be paramount.

These information and communication materials and documents would serve to transform the artisanal miners’ operations, including the public’s negative perceptions towards the artisanal miners.

In this regard, there is lack of empowering communication tools to make artisanal mining appeal to a broad network of stakeholders, build trust, enhance relations and mend bridges.

The main pitfall associated with developing countries is that sometimes they wait for personnel or organisations from developed countries to come and document these mining operations in their own views as opposed to local views. Communication becomes very much enriching when it is designed and told from a local worldview.

The reason why artisanal mining activities are always portrayed in bad light is because of the inherent secrecy surrounding such operations, coupled with poor safety records and shortcuts in doing business.

This also includes perennial conflicts, lack of protective clothing and up-to-date machinery and equipment.

These are activities done in the dark, hence they need the use of effective communication tools to bring them to the foreground.

As the situation stands, artisanal mining still lags behind in realising resilience and contributing to sustainable development. In this regard, many developing countries are missing opportunities in transforming this mining sector into a viable source of income generation and employment creation.

Risk communication is absent and it would benefit these miners to establish a medical aid facility, funeral insurance or even a common pool which would benefit members in times of distress.

Big mining concerns should emulate what mobile phone companies do with their subscribers by updating miners and stakeholders about changes or improvements in mining techniques, improvements in infrastructural developments as part of their corporate social responsibility so that artisanal miners can be motivated.

The mining sector is also guilty of poor information dissemination strategies to enlighten and promote the art of reading in their miners. The majority of artisanal or small-scale miners do not have a reading culture and in this case they can be motivated by seeing visuals or labels about unsustainable mining practices stuck on the walls of their favourite beer drinking places as well as on beer bottles and other beer containers.

Gender dimensions in mining are also paramount as more women are now into mining as compared to cooking and selling wares. Quite a number have been raped, abused, have had their wares stolen or taken by force and some are even murdered. Things have changed and more women are now engaging into artisanal mining hence they need support, documentation and publicity of their activities.

