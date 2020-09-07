Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

MATABELELAND North has recorded a more than 70 percent decrease in fire incidences and land destroyed by veld fires since the onset of the fire season on July 31.

Only four fire incidences suspected to having been started by poachers in Hwange and Lupane have been reported, compared to 17 veld fires which destroyed 32 079 hectares during the same period last year.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Matabeleland North Provincial Environmental Education and Publicity officer Mrs Mildred Matunga said they had adopted mobile campaign strategies in the wake of Covid-19 as public awareness meetings could not be conducted this year.

She said the awareness campaigns focused on hot spot areas in Lupane, Hwange, Binga and Umguza which are traditionally the worst affected by fire every year because of proximity to forest land and game parks.

“A cumulative total of 9 105ha have been burnt by veld fires to date from a total of four fire incidences since the commencement of the fire season on July 31. During the same reporting period last year, a total of 32 079ha were burnt from 17 veld fires incidences signalling a 71,62 percent deceases in hectarage burnt and 76,47 percent in incidences.

“Three of the fire incidents occurred in Hwange District Ward 1 at Railway Farm 52 and 53, Masuma Ranch, Kalala and Masikili while the fourth was in Mbembesi Forest in Lupane,” said Mrs Matunga.

She said investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the fires while one suspected illegal hunter was arrested for starting the Masikili fire and is expected to appear in court.

Mrs Matunga said preliminary investigations showed that suspected poachers started the fire at Railway Farm and Masuma Ranch in protest after an anti-poaching team removed wire snares from the bush, but no arrests have been made.

Mrs Matunga said Matabeleland North had the second highest fire incidences after Mashonaland West last year.

Lupane’s Wards 24, 25, 26, and 28, Hwange’s wards 1 and 19, Binga’s ward 4 and Umguza’s ward 10 are the province’s hot spots because of proximity to gazetted forest land and game parks.

“The causes of fire were mostly attributed to suspected poaching or land clearing for agriculture activities,” she said.

EMA conducted 55 roadshows and mobile awareness campaigns in the hot spots wards particularly targeting dip tanks, food distribution points, community gardens, clinics, business centres and fishing camps.

The agency also conducted 36 door-to-door engagements with chiefs and village heads in Binga, Hwange and Lupane.

Mrs Matunga said the Covid-19 pandemic affected implementation of pre-suppression measures.

“The traditional outreach programmes are generally conducted through meetings, workshops, commemorations, exhibitions, schools and various one-on-one engagements. The agency had to re-strategise and use other outreach methods.

“All efforts should be channeled towards improving the complexion of the 2019 statistics and we call upon property owners to be vigilant during the dry, windy season and avoid starting fires, ensure firefighting equipment is accessible and report all fire incidences to authorities,” she said.

EMA has also issued 39 environmental protection orders to AI and A2 farmers and village heads for failing to make fireguards and 28 of these were issued in Lupane.

A cumulative 250km stretch of fireguards have been established in the province protecting 49 000ha of land.

