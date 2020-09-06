JOHANNESBURG. — South Africans have responded with shock and anger over the shooting of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa, with her family stating that her death was “another incident of violence against women”.

In a statement shared on social media, Thandeka’s family said the star had been shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, last week and was transferred to a hospital in Pretoria where she died on Saturday.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our dearest daughter,” said the family. “She was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, September 3 2020.

“She was immediately rushed to Evander hospital, stabilised, then airlifted to Witbank after which she was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Pretoria) as her condition was critical, but stable. She passed on in the morning of September 5 2020 (Saturday).”

The statement said that circumstances around her death were still under investigation by police, but added that she was a victim of gender-based violence.

“The brutality which was inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt,” said the family. “This is another incident of violence against women (gender-based violence) which our country has to fight against. We believe justice will be served.”

Thandeka acted in several South African productions including iKani, eKasi: Our Stories and the film Uthando Lukayisa.

“She was a young, talented and inspirational actress which her family and community were [hoping] to see flourish,” said the family. “We had a lot of expectations for her.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. — SOWETAN.

