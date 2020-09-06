Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Award winning gospel musician Jonah Chivasa said he relocated to Harare from Bindura so that he can focus on his musical career full-time, with access to various platforms, resources and networking.

Chivasa, who this week is set to drop his single entitled “Musharukwa”, revealed in an interview with The Herald Arts that he was busy working on the project, including another one which features an international artist.

“The lockdown has been treating me fairly,” he said. “I have been busy, hence sometimes scarce on social media where I usually interact with my fans.

“I have been in and out of studio working on some projects, including this one, my single track Musharukwa, and engaging another with an international act of which I can’t share details now because of the contract as the song is still in pre-production.

“Yes, it is true that I have relocated from Bindura to Harare. Not that I hate my town, but as you know, in Harare it is easy to get resources, networking and connections on any of the projects you will be wanting to work on. I still have a Bindura home, as that is my home area, but now you will see me more here (Harare).”

The “Ndozvinoita Nyasha” hit-maker said he took part in more than five lockdown online shows and urged other artistes to appreciate the new norm.

“Covid-19 is real and is there,” he said. “It has affected most of us, especially us musicians, as the stage and concert is our source of living. However, to stay abreast you need to move with time.

“Do not lie idle at home rather, be involved in online shows so that your fans will not even forget about you. I encourage other artistes to take this initiative seriously as it also sustains livelihoods. What is missing here is the crowds, but nothing has changed when it comes to performances, just give it your all.”

Asked to explain about the new single “Musharukwa”. he said the song was inspired by a South African song called “Wehlukile”.

“I am launching it online and the song depends on how you interpret,” he said. “In this context, “Musharukwa” means ancient of days. It denotes not only the authority, but also the timeless nature of God.”

“He is not limited within the confines of time. God was there before the beginning and he will remain even beyond the end.

“Therefore, nothing that came after God can ever be greater than Him. It was inspired by a South African song called “Wehlukile”, hence the SA gospel vibe that one can pick up from the song. This is a song in season.”

Chivasa acknowledges that since God is omniscient, omnipotent, omnipresent and timeless, hence nothing can be compared to him, not even the current pandemic. He said “Musharukwa” was produced by Macdonald Chidavaenzi at Eternity Productions.

“I am working on the visuals now as you know this day and era, visuals play an important part in the musical industry,” he said.

Chivasa brushed off claims that his success story came after the release of “Ndozvinoita Nyasha” featuring Chelsea Mguni as he started of music in 2016.

“I entered the gospel scene with the song “Ndinogamuchira” in 2016,” he said. “This song topped charts on several radio stations and so did my next single “Ngavapinde Havo”. Some can say my major breakthrough came in 2019 with the hit song ‘Ndozvinoita Nyasha’ which won the Best Collaboration of the year category at the Permican Awards and a nomination for the Best Gospel song of the year at the Star FM Awards.

“I am not new to the gospel scene. There are some projects I did back then which were shelved, as I said it was about resources and platforms.”

