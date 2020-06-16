MSU to open before end of June

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau

PLANS to reopen Midlands State University (MSU) are at an advanced stage with the first batch of students expected on campus on June 22.

While other universities such as University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) have resumed on-campus studies, MSU is still conducting online lessons only as it deliberates on modalities for the return of some students on campus next week.

The Government directed universities to start reopening from June 1 while following Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as World Health Organisation guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All institutions of higher learning closed in March to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a statement, MSU said students will sit for examinations from July 6 to August 28 depending on the faculty.

“The University would like to advise final year students that plans for opening our campuses in preparation for the end of semester examinations are at an advanced stage. Remote teaching for these classes will continue until 19 June 2020. Thereafter, students will return to campus under a phased approach,” reads the statement.

“Please take note that only registered students will be allowed to write examinations. MSU Student ID cards will be required for entry into university premises to reduce the risk of entry by unauthorised persons.”

MSU said it will also provide all students with on-campus accommodation as a precautionary measure to reduce exposure to Covid-19.

“Those students that had paid accommodation fees prior to the Covid-19 lockdown will be exempted from paying additional accommodation fees. All other Gweru campus undergraduate students who were accommodated off campus before the lockdown will be required to pay a residence fee of ZWL$800.00 for the period they will be on campus. Meals will be sold at the old prices that were being charged in March 2020 just before the break,” reads part of the statement.