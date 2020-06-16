16th June 2020

Inflation rises to 785.55%

16th June 2020

Zimbabwe’s inflation rose to 785.55% on an annualized basis in May, from 765.57% the previous month, the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency said today, laying bare the challenge of a weakening local currency and rising pieces.

Business Reporter

Month-on-month, inflation dropped slightly to 15.13% from 17.64% during the same period, Zimstat said.

Since it was introduced as the sole legal tender in June last year, the Zimbabwe dollar has lost around 90% of its value against the United States dollar, leading to fears that it could follow a similar path to its predecessor, which the country abandoned in February 2009 after it was ravaged by hyperinflation.

Zimbabweans are having to contend with rising prices of basic commodities on a daily basis, while purchasing power continues to fall as wages fail to keep pace.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

More Stories

Four new Covid -19 cases recorded in Zim

16th June 2020

Water quality update: Affected areas to be exempted from shedding

16th June 2020

RBZ seeks prosecution of social media forex dealers

16th June 2020

You may have missed

Belgium should apologise for past atrocities in DRC say Belgian princess

16th June 2020

French mobile company Orange eyes South African market

16th June 2020

Economists wary of Zimbabwe

16th June 2020

Four new Covid -19 cases recorded in Zim

16th June 2020

Water quality update: Affected areas to be exempted from shedding

16th June 2020