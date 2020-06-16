Four new Covid -19 cases recorded in Zim

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded four new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 387.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the new cases were recorded from people returning from South Africa who have been put on isolation.

“As at 15 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 387 confirmed cases, including 54 recoveries and four deaths. Of the four cases one was recorded in Harare and three in Mashonaland Central provinces,” the Ministry said in a statement.

No new cases were reported in Bulawayo which has 24 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Matabeleland South has 64 cases while Matabeleland North has four cases.

