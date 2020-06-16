Musician turns to social media

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED award-winning gospel artiste Knowledge Nkiwane has turned to YouTube to connect with his fans amid indications that the latter would be able to connect with him online beginning end of this month.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Several artistes have resorted to online performances that have seen them connect with their followers during the ongoing lockdown put in place to curb the potential spread of the virulent COVID-19. Several governments have placed bans on public gatherings including music shows.

Nkiwane told NewsDay Life & Style that he would do “solo” live performances that would be captured on the channel.

“We will start doing live shows this monthend. At the moment, we are busy doing final touches on our YouTube channel as it is where we will perform most of our music,” he said.

“Our YouTube channel will be connected to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook since social media has become a platform for us to connect with music lovers.”

Nkiwane said he was also putting his albums online for downloads and subscription to his digital online stores.

“I had a challenge where sometime before when I created a website and someone decided to steal my music after I had uploaded it including the videos,” he said.

The musician urged people to comply with the lockdown measures including the wearing of masks, sanitising hands and observing social distancing.

Nkiwane said the lockdown had affected a lot of musicians as it had interfered with many of their projects.

“The lockdown has really affected us a lot, most of our projects have been stalled but all this shall come to pass,” he said.

