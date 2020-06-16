Fuel crisis inspires artiste

COMEDIENNE Muchadeiko Albertina Masasire, popularly known as Madzimai Mumu in Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima’s latest drama, has ventured into music with the release of her debut single titled Tik Tok.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

The song’s theme was influenced by the fuel crisis besetting the country amid government’s failure to provide a lasting solution.

The Chitungwiza-based artiste said she penned the song to express her frustrations with the fuel crisis whose major symptom was the long meandering queues at service stations across the country.

“People know me as a comedienne, but I am also a musician and this time I have registered my presence with a single track Tik Tok,” said Madzimai Mumu.

“The fuel crisis is affecting everyone in Zimbabwe and I thought I should say it through music because I get so frustrated by meandering queues at service stations.”

Madzimai Mumu features in Van Choga’s video Pindikiti where she plays the role of Chivhindikiti.

She said she was working on her second track which she could not reveal for now, adding that she was hoping to balance acting and singing just like Kapfupi.

