Toll fees to go up

MOTORISTS are set to be hit with new tollgate fees as government seeks to keep the charges at par with the United States dollar, NewsDay has learnt.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza confirmed the development.

“The toll fees are being reviewed and I can say the process is currently underway. The new toll fees will be out soon after we complete the whole (reviewing) process,” he said.

Motorists are currently paying $10 (US$,16) at black market rate for light vehicles, but inflation has rendered it worthless. Matiza, however, said he did not know what the new charges will be.

Zimbabwe National Road Administration board chairperson Michael Madanha said the proposed rates were awaiting Finance ministry approval.

“Definitely the toll fees are going to be reviewed up and anytime soon we will be having the new charges. We have already come up with proposed rates and we wait for approval from the Finance ministry. I am not privy as to what the new charges will be like as this lies with the Zinara executive,” he said.

The upward review of the toll fees was triggered by the current runaway inflation that has seen the local currency fast losing value against the US dollar.

In July last year, government increased toll fees that saw light vehicles being required to pay $10 up from $2, mini-buses $15 up from $4 and conventional buses $20 up from $5. Heavy vehicles and haulage trucks paying $25 and $50, respectively.

