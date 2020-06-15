Blood donors saluted

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday paid tribute to blood donors who account for over 60 percent of the country’s regular annual donations.

In a statement to mark this year’s World Blood Donor Day, President Mnangagwa said blood was an important resource for both planned treatments and urgent interventions.

Blood donations are needed to ensure individuals and communities accessed safe and quality assured blood and products in both normal and emergency situations.

“On behalf of my Government and all Zimbabweans, we congratulate all blood donors for a voluntary blood donation that has saved millions of lives in Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This has seen the regular blood donor population contributing over 60 percent of the annual donations in the country.”

President Mnangagwa said in line with the World Health Assembly, Resolution WHA 28:72, which urges all member states to promote and support the establishment of sustainable blood transfusion services based on voluntary non-remunerated blood donations, Zimbabwe through the National Blood Service Zimbabwe relied on 100 percent voluntary and unpaid blood donations since 1954.

He said health was a human right and he would continue working towards provision of competitive and accessible health services.

Government has spent over $2,5 billion on infrastructure projects which are key enablers to achievement of targets under Vision 2030, which included health.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe introduced the free-blood initiative in 2018 aimed at ensuring access to blood by vulnerable populations.

He said Government will continue ensuring that funding was made available for the initiative.

President Mnangagwa said as the country commemorated this year’s World Blood Donor Day, it was also faced with the Covid-19 threat, which had given the country a wake-up call.

“In our fight of this overarching menace, blood is needed and is extremely essential in our hospitals for all complex medical and surgical procedures,” said President Mnangagwa.

In a statement on Sunday, World Health Organisation director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said many countries still lacked universal access to blood transfusions and blood-related medicines.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had further reduced the world’s blood supply.

“Our message on this year’s World Blood Donor Day is keep donating blood and saving lives,” said Dr Ghebreyesus.

“Giving blood during Covid-19 is safe, provided physical distancing and hygiene measures are respected.”

Traditionally commemorated on June 14 every year, Zimbabwe has set aside tomorrow as the day for its national commemoration, which will be held virtually.

Running under the theme; “Safe blood saves lives” and the slogan “Give blood and make the world a healthier place”, this year’s commemoration is focusing on the role of individuals in supplying blood.

To raise awareness on the day, Zimbabwe has already started different activities which include the adult donor month, which is running for the whole of June, and digital blood donor recruitments and engagements.