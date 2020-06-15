Two feared dead in Beitbridge accident

AT least two people are feared dead and several others were seriously injured when a Granvia long distance pirate taxi overturned at Lutumba Business centre 20 kilometres outside Beitbridge this evening.

By Rex Mphisa

“Two people are lying seemingly lifeless. We are ferrying many injured who include children to Beitbridge hospital,” Biggie Ndlovu a village head at Lutumba said.

The Granvia was reported to have been speeding towards Beitbridge when the driver lost control avoiding animals resulting in the car careering off the road to roll several times, throwing out occupants.

Police had not yet arrived at the scene, Ndlovu said.

Despite the lockdown several passenger carrying vehicles have been breaking the lockdown regulations ferrying passengers to and from the border town.

It is believed most of the vehicles in that business which never respected the lockdown belonged to some law enforcement and security agents at Beitbridge.

