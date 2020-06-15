Teenager commits suicide over house chores

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl from Buhera district reportedly hung herself to death after being reprimanded by her mother for failing to perform household chores.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the death yesterday.

He said on June 10, Beloved Choga from Nhokwara village in Buhera was quizzed by her mother Memory Choga (38) why she was not doing her household chores.

Beloved left home a few hours later and her mother failed to locate her.

Choga and some villagers later searched for the teen, but failed to locate her.

Shadreck Nhokwara, who was looking for firewood in the bush, stumbled upon the teenager’s corpse two days later hanging from a tree.

Nhokwara reported the matter to the nearby police station.

