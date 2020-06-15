‘Harvest House is ours, and we can prove that’ – Mwonzora

MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora

The reinstated leadership of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Tsvangirai (MDC-T) met at the Morgan Tsvangirai House formerly known as Harvest House and made a number of resolutions including the ownership of the building.

Addressing the press after the MDC-T Standing Committee meeting Mwonzora said that Morgan Tsvangirai House belonged to MDC adding that at the right time, the party will prove that. He said:

We reiterate that Harvest House belongs to the MDC as a party and we will do everything that is in our power to safeguard our property. So there are matters that are before the courts but we want to make it clear that the Harvest House or Morgan Tsvangirai House is not a private property owned by a company, it is a property that is owned by the party.

These remarks come when there has been a conflict between the MDC Alliance and MDC-T over the ownership of the building.

Khupe’s faction recently took control of the building with the support of the state security forces. Meanwhile, a duo, Timothy James Neill and Ian Mutero Makone, claiming to be the directors of the property, said the rightful occupants of the building was the MDC Alliance, not MDC-T.