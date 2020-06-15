Coup plot: Kasukuwere responds

FORMER Zanu PF national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere has denied allegations that he is plotting a coup as claimed by Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe last week.

By Precious Chida

“The allegations are that myself, along with other individuals are peddling rumours on an alleged coup plot. This is laughable and I deny this unfounded allegation leveled against me and dismiss it with the contempt it deserves,” he said in a statement Monday.

“I make this statement in response to the allegations contained in a press statement released by the government of Zimbabwe, as read by Minister of Home Affairs, R. Kazembe Kazembe on Wednesday 10 June 2020.”

Last week, Kazembe implicated Kasukuwere, MDC Alliance deputy national chairman Job Sikhala, churches, civil organisations and top government and security officials as party to an alleged plot against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere said he abides by the laws of the nation and he was the last one to be involved in a coup plot, as he has not healed from the scars of the 2017 coup, of which he was a victim as well.

“I am a firm believer in constitutionalism and would never attempt or conspire to carry out a coup of any sort.

“I myself, am a victim of the November 2017 coup and retain the scars of this horrific event,” he said.

“Our nation has greater challenges that behove us all to rise beyond narrow interests and place the collective security and survival of our people at the centre of governance.

“Threats and efforts to eliminate those viewed as adversaries to the powers that be are unfortunate and should have no place in a democratic Zimbabwe. The nation faces a plethora of difficulties that require a united front in order to secure the collective interests of the people of Zimbabwe.”

MDC Alliance through the party’s spokesperson Fadzai Mahere last week said the attack on party leaders and linking others to an “imminent” coup to oust Mnangagwa was a declaration of outright war to effectively silence the opposition further stating that Mnangagwa was now “at war with citizens”.

