27 more people test positive for Covid 19

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

TWENTY-SEVEN people have tested Covid-19 positive in Zimbabwe bringing the cumulative figure to 383.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child care, all 27 cases were recorded from South African returnees who have already been put on isolation.

“As at 14 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 383 confirmed cases, including 54 recoveries and four deaths,” said the Ministry.

Of the new cases, 24 were reported in Harare, two from Midlands and one case from Mashonaland West provinces.

No new cases were reported in Bulawayo which has 24 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Matabeleland South has a cumulative of 64 cases while Matabeleland North has 4 cases.

@thamamaoe