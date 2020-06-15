Khupe holds meeting at Harvest House under ‘tight security’

Thokozani Khupe

THE MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe is having its Standing Committee meeting as well as a press conference today at the Harvest House in Harare, just a week after evicting the rival MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa from the building associated with Zimbabwe’s fight against Zanu-PF rule.

In a statement inviting the media, the party said security would be tight. The heightened security measures are in light of fears that youths aligned to the dislodged MDC Alliance camp might seek to launch a strike back.

Police had to intervene and arrested MDC Alliance vice presidents Tendai Biti and Lynnette Karenyi-Kore last week after they led a group of officials seeking to take back the building from the Khupe camp.

When youths aligned to the Khupe camp seized control of the Harvest House on the 4th of this month, MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora advised that all future meetings would be held at the building which is the citadel of opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

Said Mwonzora in the short notice addressed to the party’s National Council on 4th June: “The party wishes to advise that following communication sent by the acting President Dr. T Khupe to Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the latter has today (last night) through party officials allowed for a peaceful handover takeover of control of the Morgan Tsvangirai House (Harvest House).

MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora wrote that all future meetings would take place at the Harare headquarters, Harvest House.

“We are grateful for this display of cooperation. Henceforth, all meetings will be held at the Morgan Tsvangirai House,” said Mwonzora.