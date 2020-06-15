Gift Banda takes case to SRC, Fifa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA vice president Gift Banda will today write to the Sports and Recreation Commission as well as Fifa in a bid to force the Zifa executive committee to abide by the Appeals Committee’s determination that he must be reinstated to his position.

The Bulawayo businessman has been battling to be reinstated ever since the Stead Kachere led Appeals Committee upheld a decision by the disciplinary committee which found Banda not guilty of all six charges that Zifa had preferred on him.

His acquittal by the Appeals Committee was however on a technicality after Zifa failed to provide proof of appeal fees payment, forcing the committee not to bother going into the heads of argument and ordering Zifa to reinstate Banda to his position.

However Zifa dug in and said the vice president was still suspended and hence can not be reinstated.

“We are writing to the SRC and Fifa, ostensibly to alert them about this blatant disregard of the constitution and judiciary bodies by Zifa. Both SRC and Fifa are in custody of the Zifa constitution,” said Banda.