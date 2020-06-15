Second suspect into ritual murder of a 25-year-old woman arrested

Temba Dube, Deputy News Editor

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a second suspect into the brutal suspected ritual murder of a 25-year-old woman.

The unnamed suspect is said to have been involved in disposing of Thabelo Mazolo’s body. He was arrested over the weekend.

Tawana Ngwenya was arrested last week in Harare after allegedly killing Mazolo and putting her remains in a drum filled with acid.

The suspects are expected to appear in court today.

Ngwenya allegedly killed Mazolo in a blood ritual to get riches…