Ex-farmer jailed 10 months for theft of trust property

FORMER Chiredzi commercial farmer, Tony Renato Sarpo, was last week jailed to 10 months in prison for theft of trust property by magistrate Geraldine Mutsoto.

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

Sarpo (55) was convicted for stealing 40 wheelbarrows belonging to Matabeleland Engineering. Four months were, however, suspended on condition that he pays a fine of $300 and a further six months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainant of $8 800 by July 31, 2020.

This becomes Sarpo’s second conviction this year after he was convicted in February by Harare magistrate Nyasha Vitorini for stealing a Toyota Hilux single cab truck valued at $10 000 also belonging to Matabeleland Engineering.

David Wayne Williams, one of the co-directors of Matabeleland Engineering trading as Yagden Engineering, told the court that Sarpo refused to return company documents, assets, receipt books, vehicles and vehicle registration books, books of accounts and other assets following his resignation on June 2, 2016.

Sarpo, who was executive director (finance and administration) and a shareholder at the firm, held on to the vehicle and sold it to Intrachem through Harris Auto, Harare.

Vitorini sentenced Sarpo to 12 months in prison of which six months were conditionally set aside. Six months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainant and performs 210 hours of community service.

Sarpo has since appealed both conviction and sentence.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw