Zanu PF axe falls on Gomwe

ZANU PF has intensified its purge on party malcontents with Harare district co-ordinating committee chairperson Godwin Gomwe recently suspended for accusing some party provincial chairpersons of failing to defend President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the height of the ruling party’s factional fights three years ago.

BY MOSES MATENGA

Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu was also expelled from the ruling party last week for allegedly trying to coax Mnangagwa and main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Zivhu, however, said he was being persecuted for offending an unnamed “corrupt” Zanu PF politburo member who owed him more than US$1,5 million.

In another purge, the party’s Mashonaland East provincial structures recently suspended former Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi after he was fired from government for allegedly bad-mouthing Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo.

ln a letter dated June 1 and signed by the Zanu PF acting provincial chairperson for Harare Metropolitan province Oliver Chidawu, Gomwe allegedly took to social media to “tarnish and or defame the characters of some senior party officials namely Cde Oliver Chidawu (central committee), Cde Kazembe Kazembe – provincial chairman for Mashonaland Central, Cde Biggie Matiza, provincial chairman Mashonaland East and Cde Mike Madiro, provincial chairman Manicaland.”

“You posted several social media messages that went viral accusing the above of not defending His Excellency the President when he was under attack in the old dispensation.”

Chidawu said the decision was made at a meeting of the provincial co-ordinating committee held on May 28, 2020.

“The meeting resolved to recommend the institution of disciplinary proceedings against you by the national disciplinary committee. By copy of this letter, you are being advised that you will be suspended from performing the duties of DCC chairman with immediate effect pending finalisation of your case.”

Gomwe is also alleged to have attacked the national executive of the Zanu PF women’s league for employing former Tourism deputy minister Annastacia Ndlovu, a former G40 proponent, as a deputy director.

He is also accused of harassing a war veteran who works for Harare City Council and other council workers labelling them MDC supporters.

Both Gomwe and Chidawu were not immediately available for comment yesterday as their mobile phones went unanswered, while the Zanu PF national director for information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the matter had not yet been escalated to the national level.

A few years ago Gomwe, who at one time was linked to the G40 faction, was fired from the ruling party for accusing them of harbouring divisive tendencies, but later bounced back.

