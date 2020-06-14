Families dependent on omalayitsha find going tough

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

VILLAGERS who depend on omalayitsha for food sent by relatives based in neighbouring countries are finding the going tough after the cross-border transporters were affected by border closures.

Villagers in most parts of Matabeleland rely heavily on omalayitsha to bring them goods sent from South Africa and Botswana by their relatives.

Due to lockdowns in both countries, omalayitsha have not been able to move freely, which is now causing food shortages in rural areas.

The drought has worsened the situation as communities are now forced to rely on food aid from government and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Many rural areas also do not have access to money transfer agencies for people to collect money sent to them.

Villagers told Chronicle during a donation of groceries by the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe last week in Ndolwane and Tsholotsho that the closure of borders due to Covid-19 has worsened their plight.

The church through its arm, Methodist Development and Relief Agency, donated groceries that include mealie meal, cooking oil, soya chunks, sugar, rice, beans and face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves to help the vulnerable.

The elderly are the worst affected.

Mrs Girl Nkomo (75) from Matiwaza village in Ndolwane said she has not received any groceries from her three children based in South Africa since borders were closed at the end of March.

“Mntanami siyalamba, I have been surviving on hand outs from my neighbours. They have been very welcoming in assisting me, but I fear it is becoming too much. Imagine every day being handed breakfast, lunch and supper. hunger is real in rural areas,” she said.

Gogo Modi Dube (77) also lamented the closure of borders.

She said omalayitsha not only brought groceries, but also money from relatives in South Africa.

“We are not able to receive money from our children in South Africa. We are used to getting money every month sent via omalayitsha but since the closure of borders we are struggling. We wish they can be allowed back into business, things are tough for us,” she said.

Mr Doubt Gumbo (76) from Ndolwane said he did not harvest anything due to the drought.

He also said they have challenges of human-wildlife conflict in their area.

“We are stranded, our children have been supporting us via omalayitsha but since they stopped operating we having nothing, it’s a gloomy picture for us,” We also have challenges with wild life in this area and this drought means this year the problem will be worse, it is hopeless,” he said.

Mrs Francica Ndlovu (45) from Dombo area in Tsholotsho said prices of basic commodities were constantly going up in local shops.

She accused the shops of profiteering at the expense of villagers.

“Things are very expensive in rural areas. Even if one sells some livestock, you cannot buy much because shops here are taking advantage of the situation. The fact that we cannot travel outside our areas like we used to do, makes our situation worse,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

“Omalayitsha have been our mainstay over the years and even though we have not had cases of covid-19 here, we are feeling the impact. I wish government could come up with measures that could see the return of Omalaiystha for the benefit of the rural folk.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in the past said that Government is committed to making sure that no one dies from hunger.

The head of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe Dr Solomon Zwana said the church will continue to partner government in assisting vulnerable communities.

“We are aware that the government is also busy mobilising support, other organisations are also doing the same, on our part as the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe we are doing it because God has commanded us to do so, We will try as much as is possible top help, We are assisting in various ways, We are giving out PPEs, We are also educating the public working with the ministry of health and child care, We also assist with food assistance to the vulnerable members of society so that people find relief,” he said.— themkhust_ncube